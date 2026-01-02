Dissent Brews in BJP Ahead of Latur Municipal Elections
In the lead-up to the Latur Municipal Corporation polls, BJP faces backlash from its long-time workers who claim new members are prioritized for tickets over loyalists. A meeting held by dissenting workers discusses contesting against favored candidates, signaling potential difficulties for BJP's electoral prospects.
Tensions are escalating within the Bharatiya Janata Party as it gears up for the Latur Municipal Corporation elections, scheduled for January 15. Party veterans claim that newcomers are being prioritized for election tickets, sidelining longstanding loyalists.
On Thursday, several discontented BJP workers congregated at a wedding hall to deliberate on this issue. They argue that the allocation of tickets to 'imported' leaders might jeopardize the party's standing in upcoming elections, citing past losses in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the area.
Nitin Shete, a prominent local leader, hinted at a potential strategy to contest with a common symbol against these 'outsider' candidates. The strategy and further plans are expected to be announced at a press conference on January 5.
