TMC's Pre-Election Confidence and Critique of Electoral Roll Revision

Ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in West Bengal, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has expressed strong confidence in his party's ability to secure a victory surpassing their 2021 performance, where they won 213 out of 294 seats.

Speaking at a rally in Baruipur, Banerjee criticized the NDA government at the Centre, accusing them of blocking crucial funds for road projects and the 100-day rural employment scheme. He further claimed that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has seen over 58 lakh voters' names deleted, aims to strip poor citizens of their democratic rights.

Highlighting alleged oversight in the electoral roll revision, Banerjee presented three individuals listed as deceased in the SIR draft rolls, questioning the legitimacy of the current process. Despite these challenges, he assured his supporters that the TMC remains committed to fighting such discrepancies to ensure free and fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)