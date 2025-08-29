Left Menu

Patel Engineering's Strategic Leap: Raising Rs 90 Crore for Growth

Patel Engineering announced plans to raise Rs 90 crore through non-convertible debentures. The funds will support its expansion and aid in debt servicing. The move aims to strengthen financial efficiency and boost operational momentum, reflecting Patel Engineering's commitment to excellence with a robust order book and emerging opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:20 IST
Patel Engineering's Strategic Leap: Raising Rs 90 Crore for Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Patel Engineering, a leading construction engineering firm, has revealed plans to raise Rs 90 crore to fuel its growth ambitions and manage existing debt. This strategic financial move will be executed through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The Mumbai-based company plans to allocate the funds raised through the private placement of 9,000 NCDs, each valued at Rs 1,00,000. The funds are earmarked for working capital for ongoing Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects and prepayment of existing obligations, along with meeting requirements for new ventures.

Kavita Shirvaikar, Managing Director of Patel Engineering, highlighted the significance of this capital infusion in boosting the firm's operational capabilities. Chief Financial Officer Rahul Agarwal emphasized that the financing will enhance the company's financial efficiency and sustain the momentum of its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar

 India
2
Turbulence at Mauritius Central Bank: A Leadership Clash

Turbulence at Mauritius Central Bank: A Leadership Clash

 Global
3
India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets

India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets

 India
4
France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025