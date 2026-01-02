Left Menu

No Electricity Tariff Hike in Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that the electricity tariffs in the Union territory will remain unchanged for the financial year 2025-26. This comes amidst concerns over an additional 20% charge during peak hours. The government prioritizes keeping electricity affordable, dismissing a petition for increased surcharges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:59 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has confirmed that there will be no increase in electricity tariffs for the fiscal year 2025-26. This announcement addresses growing concerns over an extra 20% charge during peak morning and evening hours across the Union territory.

The Chief Minister's Office issued a statement on X, assuring residents that the Time of Day (ToD) tariff structure will remain consistent, reflecting the administration's focus on maintaining affordable electricity rates for residents.

The decision comes in response to a petition filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited, which sought permission from the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission to raise the current 20% surcharge applied to consumption during peak times. However, the government has chosen to prioritize public welfare by resisting this tariff hike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

