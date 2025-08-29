Passenger Vehicles Surge Ahead: Maharashtra Tops Sales in Q1

India's passenger vehicle market witnessed a robust performance in the April-June quarter, with sales reaching approximately 10 lakh units, revealed industry body SIAM. Maharashtra emerged as the frontrunner, selling 1.19 lakh vehicles, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

In the two-wheeler segment, the country recorded sales of 46.75 lakh units, with Uttar Pradesh leading at 8.18 lakh units. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar trailed close behind in this category.

The commercial vehicle market also saw Maharashtra at the top with 32,000 units sold, out of an overall 2.23 lakh units nationwide. Meanwhile, in the three-wheeler category, Uttar Pradesh took the lead with sales of 21,000 units.

(With inputs from agencies.)