Reliance Eyes Global Dominance with Ambitious FMCG Growth Plan

Reliance Industries plans a bold expansion of its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment, aiming for a revenue target of Rs 1 lakh crore within five years. Speaking at the RIL annual general meeting, Isha Ambani emphasized the potential of its FMCG business as a growth catalyst for the company.

The company is demerging Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, giving it the independence necessary to concentrate on market-specific strategies and consumer engagement. This strategic shift promises nimbleness in responding to consumer trends and competitive pressures, ultimately positioning Reliance strongly in the global market.

With brands like Campa Cola rapidly gaining market share, breaking long-standing duopolies, Reliance expands its reach in India and beyond. The company plans to export its consumer brands to 25 countries in the next year, aiming to transform Brand India into a global leader in consumer goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)