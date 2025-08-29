Left Menu

Reliance Eyes Global Dominance with Ambitious FMCG Growth Plan

Reliance aims to achieve Rs 1 lakh crore revenue in five years with its FMCG business. At the RIL AGM, Isha Ambani outlined plans for global expansion and brand elevation. The demerger of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd will drive growth by focusing on autonomy and agile market responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:56 IST
Reliance Industries plans a bold expansion of its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment, aiming for a revenue target of Rs 1 lakh crore within five years. Speaking at the RIL annual general meeting, Isha Ambani emphasized the potential of its FMCG business as a growth catalyst for the company.

The company is demerging Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, giving it the independence necessary to concentrate on market-specific strategies and consumer engagement. This strategic shift promises nimbleness in responding to consumer trends and competitive pressures, ultimately positioning Reliance strongly in the global market.

With brands like Campa Cola rapidly gaining market share, breaking long-standing duopolies, Reliance expands its reach in India and beyond. The company plans to export its consumer brands to 25 countries in the next year, aiming to transform Brand India into a global leader in consumer goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

