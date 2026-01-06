Controversy Unfolds Over Trump Rebranding of Kennedy Centre

The Kennedy Centre's identity has become a contentious issue as a new bipartisan spending package ensures the venue's name remains unchanged. Despite former President Donald Trump's efforts to rebrand it as the Trump Kennedy Centre, legal challenges allege the renaming violates Congress's mandate.

After President Trump initiated leadership changes in 2025, the board voted to include his name on the building and website, citing revitalization efforts. However, this move provoked backlash from artists and audiences, leading to a dip in ticket sales and a 35% drop in viewership for the annual Kennedy Centre Honours broadcast.

The controversy stems from a 1964 law that designates the centre as a memorial exclusively for John F. Kennedy. The legal dispute over the board's decision now sits in federal court.

(With inputs from agencies.)