Controversy Unfolds Over Trump Rebranding of Kennedy Centre

A bipartisan spending package retains the Kennedy Centre's name despite attempts by President Donald Trump to rebrand it. Legal challenges emerge following board approval of the name change to Trump Kennedy Centre, sparking artist and audience backlash that led to declining ticket sales and viewership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2026 05:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 05:21 IST
The Kennedy Centre's identity has become a contentious issue as a new bipartisan spending package ensures the venue's name remains unchanged. Despite former President Donald Trump's efforts to rebrand it as the Trump Kennedy Centre, legal challenges allege the renaming violates Congress's mandate.

After President Trump initiated leadership changes in 2025, the board voted to include his name on the building and website, citing revitalization efforts. However, this move provoked backlash from artists and audiences, leading to a dip in ticket sales and a 35% drop in viewership for the annual Kennedy Centre Honours broadcast.

The controversy stems from a 1964 law that designates the centre as a memorial exclusively for John F. Kennedy. The legal dispute over the board's decision now sits in federal court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

