Puja Special Trains Set to Manage Festival Rush Across India

The Railway Board has announced that 150 Puja special trains will run from September 21 to November 30 to manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the festival season.

South Central Railway will lead with 48 trains, achieving 684 trips, while other regions like Eastern and Western Railway are also putting plans in place to accommodate the influx of travelers across major hubs.

Officials stated this operation is part of a comprehensive initiative by the Railway Ministry, which has introduced a total of 12,000 special trains for festive periods. More announcements are expected to address ongoing travel demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)