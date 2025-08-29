Japan Sets Ambitious 10-Trillion Yen Investment in India

In a landmark move, Japan on Friday committed to a massive 10 trillion yen investment in India over the next ten years. This announcement came during summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, where multiple strategic agreements were signed.

The key pacts highlighted a new phase in the India-Japan economic partnership, focusing on economic security, technological advancement, and defense collaboration. Both nations are aiming to bolster supply chain resilience in strategic sectors, including semiconductors and critical minerals.

The summit also addressed mutual concerns over China's military assertiveness in the East and South China Seas, reaffirming a commitment to peaceful conflict resolution based on international maritime laws. The leaders condemned recent terrorist attacks and emphasized a united front against unilateral threats to regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)