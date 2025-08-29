Left Menu

Japan Sets Ambitious 10-Trillion Yen Investment in India

Japan and India announced a significant 10 trillion yen investment plan over the next decade, alongside multiple agreements to enhance their strategic partnership. Key areas of cooperation include economic security, technology, defense ties, and supply chain resilience, amid global trade tensions influenced by Washington's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:34 IST
Japan Sets Ambitious 10-Trillion Yen Investment in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a landmark move, Japan on Friday committed to a massive 10 trillion yen investment in India over the next ten years. This announcement came during summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, where multiple strategic agreements were signed.

The key pacts highlighted a new phase in the India-Japan economic partnership, focusing on economic security, technological advancement, and defense collaboration. Both nations are aiming to bolster supply chain resilience in strategic sectors, including semiconductors and critical minerals.

The summit also addressed mutual concerns over China's military assertiveness in the East and South China Seas, reaffirming a commitment to peaceful conflict resolution based on international maritime laws. The leaders condemned recent terrorist attacks and emphasized a united front against unilateral threats to regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

 India
2
India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

 India
3
Signal Snag Strands Delhi Commuters on Yellow Line

Signal Snag Strands Delhi Commuters on Yellow Line

 India
4
Arunachal's Veteran Leader Thinghap Taiju Passes Away

Arunachal's Veteran Leader Thinghap Taiju Passes Away

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025