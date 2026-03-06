Left Menu

Airbus Expands Its Wings in Bengaluru with New Technology Centre

Airbus inaugurated a cutting-edge tech centre in Bengaluru, strengthening its 'Make in India' mission. The centre hosts 5,000 employees and focuses on engineering, digital transformation, and customer services. It's a significant leap in India's aviation sector and marks Bengaluru as a global aviation hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:54 IST
Aerospace giant Airbus marked a significant milestone in its India operations with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art technology centre in Bengaluru. The new facility, which spans 880,000 square feet, highlights the company's strategic commitment to expanding its footprint in India.

The Airbus India Technology Centre, designed to house approximately 5,000 employees, was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Karnataka Minister of Industries and Infrastructure M B Patil. The centre is pivotal to Airbus's 'Make in India' mission, offering engineering, digital transformation, customer services, and procurement capabilities.

The new campus strengthens Bengaluru's status as an aviation hub, further reinforced by Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu's endorsement, stating that it embodies India's technological prowess. Airbus's substantial increase in annual sourcing from India underscores the country's growing importance in its global supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

