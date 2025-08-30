Left Menu

Collision Chaos: Bus Accident in Kerala Leaves Passengers Injured

A KSRTC and a private bus collided near Kechery, Kerala, injuring around 16 passengers. The accident caused a traffic blockage that was resolved with cranes. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. This incident follows a similar accident two days earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 30-08-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 13:41 IST
A serious bus collision in Kerala's Kechery district left around 16 passengers injured on Saturday morning, according to police reports.

The accident, which occurred near the Thavanoor bridge, involved a KSRTC low-floor air-conditioned bus en route to Kozhikode and a private bus traveling in the opposite direction.

None of the injured passengers are in critical condition, and traffic flow was restored after a blockage was cleared using cranes. Police are investigating the incident, marking the second major accident in the area within two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

