Collision Chaos: Bus Accident in Kerala Leaves Passengers Injured

A serious bus collision in Kerala's Kechery district left around 16 passengers injured on Saturday morning, according to police reports.

The accident, which occurred near the Thavanoor bridge, involved a KSRTC low-floor air-conditioned bus en route to Kozhikode and a private bus traveling in the opposite direction.

None of the injured passengers are in critical condition, and traffic flow was restored after a blockage was cleared using cranes. Police are investigating the incident, marking the second major accident in the area within two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)