Left Menu

Mentha Oil Crisis: Tariffs Threaten Indian Industry's Survival

The mentha oil industry in India is in turmoil due to a 50% tariff imposed by the US, risking livelihoods and economic stability. Exporters like Amrit Kapoor report order cancellations, threatening farmers' incomes and factory jobs. Industry leaders urge government intervention and hope for a temporary crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:31 IST
Mentha Oil Crisis: Tariffs Threaten Indian Industry's Survival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The mentha oil industry in India is grappling with a severe crisis following the imposition of a 50% tariff by the United States on Indian imports, posing a threat to the livelihoods of thousands of farmers and workers, according to industry exporters.

Amrit Kapoor, an exporter, has spoken out about the drastic impact, revealing that numerous orders have been placed on hold or outright canceled. Kapoor explained that a product priced at USD 20 has surged to USD 30 overnight, leading to confusion among foreign buyers and uncertainty for domestic manufacturers.

The President of the Rampur chapter of the Indian Industries Federation, Shirish Gupta, deemed the tariffs a 'pressure tactic' and urged governmental intervention with schemes to safeguard the threatened industries. Gupta expressed optimism, believing that the situation is temporary and a favorable resolution could soon emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Contentious Bills Stir Parliament: Opposition Faces Dilemma on Committee Inclusion

Contentious Bills Stir Parliament: Opposition Faces Dilemma on Committee Inc...

 India
2
Mizoram Battles Tuberculosis Epidemic: Over 10,000 Cases in Five Years

Mizoram Battles Tuberculosis Epidemic: Over 10,000 Cases in Five Years

 India
3
Mysterious Demise: Elephant Found Dead in Masinagudi

Mysterious Demise: Elephant Found Dead in Masinagudi

 India
4
Fertiliser Frenzy: Farmers' Fury Over Urea Shortage in Odisha

Fertiliser Frenzy: Farmers' Fury Over Urea Shortage in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

AI’s double-edged impact on education threatens future workforce readiness

AI ushers in new era of smarter, adaptive urban development

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025