Tragic Accident: Speeding Truck Claims Six Lives in Maharashtra

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Beed district, a speeding container truck claimed the lives of six men as it veered out of control in the early hours of Saturday morning. The accident took place at Namalgaon Phata on the Dhule-Solapur Road.

According to officials, the container truck driver lost control of the vehicle at around 7:30 a.m., fatally striking six pedestrians. The victims, aged between 21 and 30, were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities have identified the victims as Akash Kolse, Vishal Kakde, Aniket Shinde, Dinesh Pawar, Kishore Taur, and Pawan Jagtap. The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by speeding vehicles on busy roads.