Mentha Oil Industry in Peril: US Tariffs Threaten Livelihoods

The mentha oil industry faces a severe crisis due to a 50% tariff imposed by the US on Indian imports. Exporters report potential losses of crores and threatened livelihoods for thousands of farmers and workers. There are concerns over reduced production, lay-offs, and halted export orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 31-08-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 00:18 IST
The mentha oil industry in India is grappling with a severe crisis, as a 50% tariff imposed by the US on Indian imports has exporters bracing for a potential loss of several crores. The tariffs, initiated by US President Donald Trump, threaten the livelihoods of thousands of farmers and workers, according to industry insiders.

The additional tariff, which affects goods entered for US consumption from August 27, 2025, poses significant challenges. Exporters like Amrit Kapoor highlight overnight price increases, order cancellations, and the broader implications for farmers who may not recoup production costs. The tariffs have also put employment in factories at risk.

Regional leaders like Shirish Gupta and Moradabad exporters emphasize the urgent need for government intervention and support. With halted orders and shifting business to other countries, the once-thriving export industry, particularly in Moradabad, faces a potential 50% drop in US-bound exports, exacerbating unemployment threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

