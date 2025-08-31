Left Menu

Container Collision Causes Traffic Chaos on Ghodbunder Road

A container truck collided with another on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, Maharashtra, causing traffic disruption. The truck, en route from Navi Mumbai to Gujarat, crashed into a parked container. The driver sustained minor injuries and was rescued. Traffic was stalled for over an hour before clearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-08-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 09:10 IST
Container Collision Causes Traffic Chaos on Ghodbunder Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An early morning collision involving two container trucks caused significant traffic disruption on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane, Maharashtra, civic officials reported.

The incident, occurring at 4.48 am near Rutu Enclave Complex, involved a truck traveling from Nhava Sheva to Surat, which rammed into a stationary container at a Metro construction site.

Rescue teams swiftly extracted the trapped driver, who suffered leg injuries and received immediate medical attention. The accident caused traffic to slow for over an hour until the road was cleared.

TRENDING

1
Venus Williams Teams Up with Leylah Fernandez for U.S. Open Magic

Venus Williams Teams Up with Leylah Fernandez for U.S. Open Magic

 Global
2
Grunts and Gamesmanship: Drama at the U.S. Open

Grunts and Gamesmanship: Drama at the U.S. Open

 Global
3
Major Crackdown: Militants Arrested and Arms Seized in Manipur

Major Crackdown: Militants Arrested and Arms Seized in Manipur

 India
4
Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Zverev at U.S. Open

Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Zverev at U.S. Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025