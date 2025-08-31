Container Collision Causes Traffic Chaos on Ghodbunder Road

An early morning collision involving two container trucks caused significant traffic disruption on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane, Maharashtra, civic officials reported.

The incident, occurring at 4.48 am near Rutu Enclave Complex, involved a truck traveling from Nhava Sheva to Surat, which rammed into a stationary container at a Metro construction site.

Rescue teams swiftly extracted the trapped driver, who suffered leg injuries and received immediate medical attention. The accident caused traffic to slow for over an hour until the road was cleared.