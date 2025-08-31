Aditya Birla Group Expands Fashion Dominance with Twin Engines

With the successful establishment of the dual entities ABFRL and ABLBL, the Aditya Birla Group is strategically positioned to seize new opportunities in India's transforming fashion sector, according to Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla. This initiative aims to benefit from India's economic growth and evolving consumer behavior.

Addressing the shareholders, Birla highlighted the expected growth in India's per capita GDP, projecting a rise from USD 2,500 to over USD 4,000 in five years. This growth is expected to shift the market from unorganized to organized retail, enhance demand in various fashion categories, and fuel brand creation.

The recent demerger of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd from ABFRL marks a pivotal moment for the group, further reinforced by raising USD 490 million via Qualified Institutional Placement and preferential issuance, ensuring robust capital in pursuit of aggressive growth. The apparel market in India is expected to grow significantly, driven by rising incomes and urbanization.

(With inputs from agencies.)