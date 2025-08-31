Left Menu

Aditya Birla Group Expands Fashion Dominance with Twin Engines

The Aditya Birla Group is enhancing its foothold in the Indian fashion industry through dual entities, ABFRL and ABLBL. With economic growth and changing consumer behaviors, the group is set to capitalize on emerging opportunities, driven by new store openings, premium brands, and strategic investments for sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 12:38 IST
Aditya Birla Group Expands Fashion Dominance with Twin Engines
Aditya Birla Group
  • Country:
  • India

With the successful establishment of the dual entities ABFRL and ABLBL, the Aditya Birla Group is strategically positioned to seize new opportunities in India's transforming fashion sector, according to Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla. This initiative aims to benefit from India's economic growth and evolving consumer behavior.

Addressing the shareholders, Birla highlighted the expected growth in India's per capita GDP, projecting a rise from USD 2,500 to over USD 4,000 in five years. This growth is expected to shift the market from unorganized to organized retail, enhance demand in various fashion categories, and fuel brand creation.

The recent demerger of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd from ABFRL marks a pivotal moment for the group, further reinforced by raising USD 490 million via Qualified Institutional Placement and preferential issuance, ensuring robust capital in pursuit of aggressive growth. The apparel market in India is expected to grow significantly, driven by rising incomes and urbanization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
In talks with Xi, PM Modi underlined importance of peace and tranquility on border areas for continued development of bilateral ties: MEA.

In talks with Xi, PM Modi underlined importance of peace and tranquility on ...

 Global
2
Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

 India
3
Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of boundary question: MEA.

Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually accepta...

 Global
4
AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025