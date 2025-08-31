Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Diwali Bonanza for Traders with Rs 1,600 Crore GST Refund
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared the release of nearly Rs 1,600 crore in pending GST refunds by Diwali. This initiative aims to bring relief to traders and bolster economic growth. An IT module with IIT-Hyderabad will expedite the refund process, ensuring transparency and timely settlements.
Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, announced a festive financial relief for traders with the release of nearly Rs 1,600 crore in pending GST refunds. The funds, held since 2019, will be disbursed before Diwali, providing a significant economic boost.
A special meeting was held with top officials, including GST Commissioner Nandini Paliwal and Finance Secretary Shurveer Singh, to expedite the process. Gupta pointed out the previous administration's shortcomings in settling the refunds, emphasizing her administration's commitment to resolving the matter promptly.
To accelerate the refunds, Delhi's GST department collaborated with IIT-Hyderabad to develop an IT module. Innovations in data analytics and automation will ensure swift and transparent settlements, enhancing traders' liquidity. The initiative is part of a broader effort to improve the ease of doing business in the region.
