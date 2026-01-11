Diwali Vibes at Somnath: PM Modi Surprises with Grand Festivities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a grand entrance at Somnath on Saturday, where he participated in the Somnath Swabhiman Mahotsav Parv. The atmosphere transformed into one akin to the Diwali festival, marked by a devotional fervor that enveloped the entire region.

The Prime Minister's presence attracted a throng of enthusiastic devotees from across India, eager to witness the celebrations. According to the Gujarat CMO, spectacular fireworks and an impressive drone display highlighted Somnath's magnificence, leaving audiences spellbound.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harshbhai Sanghavi, and other officials were visibly elated by the cultural performances and the enchanting drone show. The evening's cultural program on the temple grounds featured artists like Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Brijraj Gadhvi, and Mayur Dave, who captivated the audience with soulful renditions, strengthening the seamless bond between Somnath and the divine worship of Lord Shiva.

The drone show depicted iconic imagery, from the Swabhiman Parv logo and the divine Tandava of Lord Shankar to portraits of historical icons such as Veer Hamirji, Ahilyabai Holkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, lighting up the Arabian Sea with spectacular visuals.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi chaired a Shree Somnath Trust meeting to discuss infrastructural improvements. He emphasized efforts to enhance the temple complex, ensuring pilgrimages become increasingly memorable for devotees.

Additionally, the Prime Minister paid homage at the Somnath Temple, which holds spiritual significance as the first of the 12 Aadi Jyotirlingas revered by devotees across the nation.