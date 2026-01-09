Navigating Trade Tensions: India-US Agreement Crucial for Economic Growth

Amid growing trade tensions, Indian exporters are calling for swift action to finalize a trade agreement with the United States, as high tariffs threaten bilateral trade.

The US's 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods could severely impact New Delhi's exports, making it imperative for officials to resolve outstanding issues.

Exporters and trade analysts argue that persistent discussions between the two nations are essential to alleviate trade uncertainties, emphasizing the importance of the US as a key market for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)