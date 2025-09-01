Left Menu

The Bank of Mum and Dad: Are Parents Truly the Key to Homeownership for Millennials?

With young Australians increasingly relying on the 'bank of mum and dad' to enter the housing market, recent research highlights the growing role of parental assistance. The study surveyed 1,725 Australian parents to investigate financial contributions to their children's home purchases, revealing trends, risks, and disparities impacting today's homeownership landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 01-09-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 09:31 IST
The Bank of Mum and Dad: Are Parents Truly the Key to Homeownership for Millennials?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a bid to understand the growing dependence of young Australians on parental support for homeownership, fresh research has delved into the 'bank of mum and dad'. Conducting a survey with 1,725 parents, researchers sought to unravel the types of financial assistance provided and the broader implications.

Findings indicate a noticeable increase in support through rent-free living, surpassing direct cash gifts as the favored method in recent years. The study also reveals entrenched disparities as higher-income parents offer more substantive support such as loans, while others struggle to provide financial aid at all.

This pattern signals a deepening divide in housing wealth among younger generations. Researchers point out the absence of legal protections for parental financiers, especially highlighting the risks of financial abuse. The evolving dynamics underscore the complex landscape of Australian homeownership today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epic Drama Unfolds at U.S. Open: Triumphs and Heartbreaks

Epic Drama Unfolds at U.S. Open: Triumphs and Heartbreaks

 Global
2
Real Estate Fraud: Director Arrested for Scam in Maharashtra

Real Estate Fraud: Director Arrested for Scam in Maharashtra

 India
3
India has been emphasising on unity in fighting terrorism as no country and society can feel safe from this scourge: PM Modi at SCO summit.

India has been emphasising on unity in fighting terrorism as no country and ...

 Global
4
Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government

Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025