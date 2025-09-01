Adesina Ends Decade at AfDB With Historic Legacy, Hands Over to Sidi Ould Tah

In a farewell ceremony filled with tributes from African leaders, partners, and staff, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina concluded his decade-long presidency of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) on August 30, 2025, at a gathering in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The milestone event marked the end of an era defined by transformative growth, institutional reform, and global recognition. Dr. Adesina now passes the mantle of leadership to Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, who assumes office on September 1, 2025.

A Leader Celebrated Across Africa

Nigeria’s Industry Minister Dr. Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, described Adesina’s presidency as a model of impactful leadership. “He has shown us how development is not an abstract concept, but a powerful force that touches and transforms millions of lives,” she said.

The Nigerian delegation included high-profile figures such as former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governors Seyi Makinde, Caleb Muftwang, and Uba Sani, underscoring the depth of national pride in Adesina’s achievements.

Mission, Vision, and Results

In his farewell address, Adesina recalled his original commitment: “I came to the Bank with a mission, not to take a job—to be known not just for being a great bank, but for being Africa’s most trusted development financier.”

His signature High 5 strategic priorities—Light up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa—directly impacted 565 million lives.

Key achievements during his presidency include:

Growth of the Bank’s capital base from $93 billion in 2015 to $318 billion in 2024 .

Maintenance of AAA credit ratings across global agencies.

Over $102 billion in support for African economies.

More than $55 billion in infrastructure investments, spanning energy, transport, digital connectivity, water, and sanitation.

Financial Innovation and Global Recognition

Adesina positioned AfDB as a pioneer in innovative finance. The Bank became the first multilateral development bank to deploy synthetic securitization and launched a landmark $750 million hybrid capital transaction in 2024.

Global recognition followed. For two consecutive years, AfDB ranked as the world’s most transparent financial institution for sovereign lending, while the African Development Fund was rated the second-best concessional financing institution globally—outperforming over 55 peer organizations.

Leadership in Crisis and Reform

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo praised Adesina’s foresight: “Great leadership is not just about responding to a crisis, but about the preparations you put in place long before it hits. The success we see now is from the foundation laid a decade ago.”

Adesina steered the Bank through multiple global crises, from the COVID-19 pandemic to food security shocks, ensuring continuity of funding and resilience in African economies.

Human Impact: Staff and Inclusivity

Beyond macroeconomic gains, Adesina reshaped AfDB’s internal culture. During his presidency:

236 staff were promoted , creating pathways from entry-level to professional roles.

The share of women Vice Presidents rose from 14% in 2015 to 44% in 2025 , reinforcing gender inclusivity.

The Bank was ranked among the top 10% of global employers by Louis Allen Worldwide.

Adesina also credited his wife Grace for being a “silent partner in leadership,” noting that many flagship programmes emerged from “rigorous weekend family-work dialogues.”

A Legacy of Pride and Continuity

Adesina concluded with a deeply personal affirmation: “I will live as an African and die as an African, and if at all possible, ask God on the last day to resurrect as an African!”

As he handed the reins to Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, the outgoing president expressed confidence in the Bank’s continued trajectory: “Leadership may change, but the mission remains. The Bank’s direction is clear, its resolve strong, and its commitment to Africa’s development unshakable.”

The farewell ceremony symbolised not just the end of a presidency, but the passing of a torch to ensure Africa’s premier development finance institution remains at the forefront of transforming the continent.