Dharan Infra EPC Secures Major Andhra Pradesh Contracts
Dharan Infra EPC has secured new EPC contracts valued at Rs 1,171.21 crore in Andhra Pradesh from Skymax Infra Power. The contracts involve infrastructure and energy projects at Orvakal Industrial Park, with completion set for March 2027. The projects include significant international procurement of plant and machinery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Dharan Infra EPC has announced securing major new contracts in Andhra Pradesh, valued at Rs 1,171.21 crore.
The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders were awarded by Skymax Infra Power, according to a company statement. These contracts encompass work at Orvakal Industrial Park.
The execution schedule extends to March 31, 2027, with international procurement comprising a significant portion of the project scope.
Advertisement