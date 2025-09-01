Left Menu

Dharan Infra EPC Secures Major Andhra Pradesh Contracts

Dharan Infra EPC has secured new EPC contracts valued at Rs 1,171.21 crore in Andhra Pradesh from Skymax Infra Power. The contracts involve infrastructure and energy projects at Orvakal Industrial Park, with completion set for March 2027. The projects include significant international procurement of plant and machinery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:16 IST
Dharan Infra EPC Secures Major Andhra Pradesh Contracts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dharan Infra EPC has announced securing major new contracts in Andhra Pradesh, valued at Rs 1,171.21 crore.

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders were awarded by Skymax Infra Power, according to a company statement. These contracts encompass work at Orvakal Industrial Park.

The execution schedule extends to March 31, 2027, with international procurement comprising a significant portion of the project scope.

TRENDING

1
Army's move to dismantle TMC's stage in Kolkata to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants unethical, undemocratic: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Army's move to dismantle TMC's stage in Kolkata to protest 'harassment' of B...

 India
2
Knife-Point Cab Heist: Arrests Made

Knife-Point Cab Heist: Arrests Made

 India
3
Revamping Software Sales: The SoftwareFloor Revolution

Revamping Software Sales: The SoftwareFloor Revolution

 United States
4
Accelerate Your CAT 2025 Preparation with Top Crash Courses

Accelerate Your CAT 2025 Preparation with Top Crash Courses

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025