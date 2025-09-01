Dharan Infra EPC Secures Major Andhra Pradesh Contracts

Dharan Infra EPC has announced securing major new contracts in Andhra Pradesh, valued at Rs 1,171.21 crore.

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders were awarded by Skymax Infra Power, according to a company statement. These contracts encompass work at Orvakal Industrial Park.

The execution schedule extends to March 31, 2027, with international procurement comprising a significant portion of the project scope.