Tragedy Strikes: Elderly Man Killed by Speeding Electric Bus
An 80-year-old man, Shankara Narayana Shastri, died after being hit by a speeding electric bus in Bengaluru. The accident took place near the MVJ College bus stand. The driver, Gangaraju, was arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving following a preliminary investigation.
A tragic accident involving an electric bus has resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man in Bengaluru, according to local police reports.
The incident occurred near MVJ College bus stand on Channasandra Main Road, when the bus, driven by 39-year-old Gangaraju, allegedly struck Shankara Narayana Shastri at around 8:15 pm.
Shastri was severely injured and succumbed to his injuries despite urgent medical attention. Police have arrested the driver, holding him responsible for the accident due to rash and negligent driving.
