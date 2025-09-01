Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Elderly Man Killed by Speeding Electric Bus

An 80-year-old man, Shankara Narayana Shastri, died after being hit by a speeding electric bus in Bengaluru. The accident took place near the MVJ College bus stand. The driver, Gangaraju, was arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving following a preliminary investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Elderly Man Killed by Speeding Electric Bus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident involving an electric bus has resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man in Bengaluru, according to local police reports.

The incident occurred near MVJ College bus stand on Channasandra Main Road, when the bus, driven by 39-year-old Gangaraju, allegedly struck Shankara Narayana Shastri at around 8:15 pm.

Shastri was severely injured and succumbed to his injuries despite urgent medical attention. Police have arrested the driver, holding him responsible for the accident due to rash and negligent driving.

TRENDING

1
Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures

Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures

 India
2
Tamil Nadu Secures Major German Investments, Boosting Global Industry Presence

Tamil Nadu Secures Major German Investments, Boosting Global Industry Presen...

 India
3
Liverpool Poised for Record-Breaking Signing of Alexander Isak

Liverpool Poised for Record-Breaking Signing of Alexander Isak

 Global
4
UCO Bank Manager Arrested in Bribery Scandal

UCO Bank Manager Arrested in Bribery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025