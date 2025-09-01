Tragedy Strikes: Elderly Man Killed by Speeding Electric Bus

A tragic accident involving an electric bus has resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man in Bengaluru, according to local police reports.

The incident occurred near MVJ College bus stand on Channasandra Main Road, when the bus, driven by 39-year-old Gangaraju, allegedly struck Shankara Narayana Shastri at around 8:15 pm.

Shastri was severely injured and succumbed to his injuries despite urgent medical attention. Police have arrested the driver, holding him responsible for the accident due to rash and negligent driving.