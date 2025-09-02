Ethanol Expansion: A Sweet Jackpot for Sugar Farmers

The sugar industry has applauded a recent decision by the Indian government to lift the restrictions on ethanol production from sugar for the 2025-26 period. The move is perceived as a financial boon for farmers, potentially ensuring timely sugar cane payments while maintaining stable sweetener prices.

On September 1, the Food Ministry announced a significant policy shift by removing the 4 million tonne cap on sugar diversion for ethanol production, effective in the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26. This decision marks a departure from the previous limits observed in ESY 2024-25.

According to industry leaders, the allowance to produce ethanol from various sugar by-products will assist in maintaining sugar supply balance and regulating prices. Furthermore, the decision aligns with ongoing government strategies to enhance ethanol blending in fuel, moving towards the revised 20% blending target set for ESY 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)