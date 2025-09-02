DSBD Offers Up to R23 Million in Business Infrastructure Support for MSMEs
The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) has opened applications for its Business Infrastructure Support Programme (BISP), offering qualifying Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) access to grants of up to R23 million. The programme is aimed at boosting infrastructure, technology, equipment, and energy capabilities for businesses in key sectors—creating a pathway for improved productivity and market access.
What Is the BISP?
The BISP is a DSBD flagship funding initiative designed to enhance MSMEs’ operational capacity and competitiveness. It provides capital for developing or refurbishing business infrastructure, acquiring business-enabling equipment, machinery, tools, and technology, as well as implementing energy support solutions such as solar and alternative energy systems.
The programme’s end goal is to strengthen the role of MSMEs in driving economic development, job creation, and service delivery—especially in underserved communities and strategic growth sectors.
Priority Sectors Eligible for Support
The BISP is sector-focused, targeting industries with high development and employment potential. These include:
Disaster management
Agriculture and agribusiness
Manufacturing (especially food and beverages)
Healthcare and medical supplies
Automotive components and services
Construction and infrastructure development
Wholesale and retail trade
Mining and related services
General services sector
Creative and cultural industries
Types of Financial Support Available
The DSBD is offering tiered funding support depending on the nature of the project:
|Category
|Minimum Support
|Maximum Support
|Built Infrastructure
|R1 million
|R23 million
|(e.g. MSME hubs, industrial parks)
|Machinery, Tools, Technology
|R1 million
|R5 million
|Energy Support Solutions
|R1 million
|R10 million
Who Can Apply?
A broad range of organisations may apply, including:
Registered MSMEs
Cooperatives
-
Informal traders operating within recognised legal frameworks
Municipalities and municipal/provincial entities
-
Traditional authorities
To be eligible, applicants must fall within the micro or small enterprise category, with a maximum annual turnover of R10 million.
Application Requirements
To apply, businesses must complete the BISP Application Form and submit it with all the required documentation. These include:
Financial statements or management accounts signed by a registered accountant (if applicable)
-
Proof of compliance with statutory regulations (such as EIA, zoning permits for infrastructure projects)
-
CSD (Central Supplier Database) compliance for suppliers
Technical designs and cost breakdowns
Executive Authority approvals (for public institutions)
How to Apply
Applications must be submitted by 19 September 2025 through either of the following channels:
Online submission: Apply via the official DSBD portal: https://vcmasa.dsbd.gov.za/
Email submission: Download and complete the BISP Application Form from the above link, then submit your application and all required documents to: BISP@dsbd.gov.za
Once submitted, applicants will receive an automated confirmation email with a reference number.
Final Notes for Applicants
Ensure completeness: Incomplete applications will not be considered.
Sector alignment: Clearly articulate how your project aligns with a priority sector.
-
Viability: Applications should be supported with robust business plans, infrastructure feasibility reports, and cost-effectiveness assessments.
The BISP represents a significant opportunity for MSMEs to scale up their operations, integrate into value chains, and unlock long-term economic potential. With less than a month to go before the deadline, interested applicants are urged to begin their application processes immediately.
