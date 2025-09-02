Left Menu

HIL Soars: Strong Financial Growth Amid New Projects

Highway Infrastructure Limited's Q1 FY 2025-26 results show significant revenue and profit growth driven by increased traffic, operational efficiencies, and new projects. The company achieved a 38% rise in revenue and a 128% increase in net profit after tax, emphasizing its robust infrastructure and strategic growth plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Highway Infrastructure Limited (HIL), a prominent name in India's infrastructure arena, released its unaudited financial outcomes for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company's revenue surged by 38% year-on-year, bolstered by strong toll collections and enhanced efficiency.

Net profit after tax experienced a remarkable 128% increase, signifying the impact of higher operating leverage and strategic cost management. The traffic growth and digital tolling solutions paved the way for improved revenue and commuter convenience.

With new projects valued at Rs. 115.85 crores, HIL's national presence expanded significantly. The firm's focus on automation and cutting-edge toll collection technologies substantiates its goal of becoming a technology-driven infrastructure heavyweight.

