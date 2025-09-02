Left Menu

Vande Bharat Trains Boost Revenue with Digital Display Boards

The Jammu Rail Division earned Rs 7.8 crore over five years by auctioning the digital display boards on Vande Bharat trains. These display boards not only enhance passenger experience but also generate non-fare revenue, helping to modernize rail services and improve passenger amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:43 IST
Vande Bharat Trains Boost Revenue with Digital Display Boards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu Rail Division has successfully generated Rs 7.8 crore in the past five years by auctioning digital display boards on four Vande Bharat trains. These trains operate between major destinations like Delhi, Katra, Amritsar, and Srinagar, making eight daily trips, thereby maximizing exposure for advertisers.

The Vande Bharat train coaches are equipped with digital display boards aimed at providing passenger-friendly information such as speed and upcoming stations. Alongside this information, the policy allows for commercial advertisements, integrating revenue generation with enhancing passenger experience, according to an official from the Northern Railway.

The display boards on the Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat train were recently auctioned for Rs 1.3 crore for five years. Earlier, display boards on Delhi-Katra and Katra-Srinagar routes were also auctioned, collectively generating Rs 6.5 crore. These initiatives, spearheaded by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, underline Indian Railways' efforts to avoid fare increases by exploring alternative revenue streams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Green Highway Revolution: Hydrogen-powered Trucks to Reduce Pollution

India's Green Highway Revolution: Hydrogen-powered Trucks to Reduce Pollutio...

 India
2
France Faces Fiscal Fears: A Call to Tackle Deficit

France Faces Fiscal Fears: A Call to Tackle Deficit

 France
3
CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: Ordnance Factory Scandal Unveiled

CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: Ordnance Factory Scandal Unveiled

 India
4
Maharashtra's Bold Move: Historic Gazetteer Paves Way for Maratha Reservations

Maharashtra's Bold Move: Historic Gazetteer Paves Way for Maratha Reservatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025