Vande Bharat Trains Boost Revenue with Digital Display Boards

The Jammu Rail Division has successfully generated Rs 7.8 crore in the past five years by auctioning digital display boards on four Vande Bharat trains. These trains operate between major destinations like Delhi, Katra, Amritsar, and Srinagar, making eight daily trips, thereby maximizing exposure for advertisers.

The Vande Bharat train coaches are equipped with digital display boards aimed at providing passenger-friendly information such as speed and upcoming stations. Alongside this information, the policy allows for commercial advertisements, integrating revenue generation with enhancing passenger experience, according to an official from the Northern Railway.

The display boards on the Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat train were recently auctioned for Rs 1.3 crore for five years. Earlier, display boards on Delhi-Katra and Katra-Srinagar routes were also auctioned, collectively generating Rs 6.5 crore. These initiatives, spearheaded by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, underline Indian Railways' efforts to avoid fare increases by exploring alternative revenue streams.

(With inputs from agencies.)