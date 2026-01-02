Xi Jinping Strengthens Seoul Ties Amid Tensions with Tokyo

As Chinese President Xi Jinping extends a diplomatic hand to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Beijing appears determined to fortify its bilateral relations with Seoul amid frosty ties with Tokyo over Taiwan. The state visit marks the second meeting between Xi and Lee in two months, an indication of China's eagerness to prioritize South Korea in its regional diplomacy.

With Japan and China experiencing their most strained relations in years due to Taiwan-related tensions, analysts view Xi's invitation to Lee as a strategic move to deepen ties with Seoul ahead of South Korea's next engagement with Japan. The initiative reflects China's acknowledgment of South Korea as a vital trading partner and collaborator in economic and technological sectors.

In addition to economic discussions, Xi and Lee will likely tackle security issues, given South Korea's alliance with the United States and China's pivotal role as North Korea's ally. The leaders are expected to address cooperation in critical technologies, including semiconductor supply chains, as well as easing restrictions on cultural exchanges like K-pop, thereby enhancing bilateral relations further.

