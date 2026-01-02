Trump Era Economics: Drug Price Surge Amid Unyielding Pressures
Despite pressure from the Trump administration to reduce costs, drugmakers plan to raise prices on 350 branded medications in the U.S. The increases, set for 2026, mark a substantial rise from the previous year. Amidst this economic backdrop, corresponding political and legal maneuvers continue to unfold.
In a move countering political pressure from Donald Trump's administration, U.S. drugmakers are planning to hike prices on 350 branded medications. Data from healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors reveal plans for increased costs by 2026, including COVID vaccines and blockbuster treatments like Ibrance.
The United States Coast Guard is conducting searches for survivors following a military strike on suspected drug vessels in the Pacific. The Trump administration has launched over 30 strikes against similar targets since September, resulting in numerous casualties.
U.S. politics sees further developments as Jack Smith, a former Justice Department special counsel, revealed Trump acknowledged his 2020 election loss to colleagues. As political narratives unfold, economic decisions like drug price hikes continue, reflecting broader themes in governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
