Kolkata Metro Records Massive Footfall Amid Service Adjustments

On September 1, Kolkata Metro Railway services experienced a significant surge with approximately 8.07 lakh commuters using its corridors, the metro authorities revealed in a statement.

The Blue Line, spanning Dakshineswar to Sahid Khudiram, saw a substantial share of around 5.84 lakh passengers, with Dum Dum station alone recording over 66,000 passengers. Meanwhile, the Green Line connecting Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V reported over 2.04 lakh travelers.

Amid this demand, officials announced the suspension of special night metro services on the Blue Line starting September 3, citing maintenance and operational challenges, particularly at Kavi Subhas station.

