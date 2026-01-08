Left Menu

J-K: Indian Army's Romeo Force sets up free medical camp in remote Poonch village

Speaking to ANI, a local resident, Imtiyaz Ahmad, expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army and said the army always stands by the poor. He said, "We are grateful to the Indian Army. The Indian Army has set up a free medical camp here, and the army always stands by the poor people."

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 10:24 IST
Indian Army's Romeo Force's Medical Camp at Salani village, Poonch, J&K (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army's Romeo Force set up a free medical camp in the remote Salani village of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. Many residents expressed gratitude to the Army personnel for providing free treatment and medicines.

Speaking to ANI, a resident, Imtiyaz Ahmad, said, "We are grateful to the Indian Army. The Indian Army has set up a free medical camp here, and the army always stands by the poor people." Another resident, Abdul Rashid, said he was thankful to the army personnel.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We thank the army personnel. Even though it was a hilly area, they still came among us and provided free medicine to the people. People here face significant challenges when going outside, and many are very poor. Thus, we thank the Indian Army, who came here and set up the camp here." Earlier on Sunday, the Army organised a free medical camp and a veterinary camp in the border villages of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, under Operation Sadbhavna.

As part of its civic outreach programme under Operation Sadbhavana, the Army organised a free Medical-cum-Veterinary Camp in the Keri Sector of Doongi Block in Rajouri district, near the Line of Control (LoC), to provide essential healthcare services to residents of remote border villages. The camp aimed to bridge the healthcare gap in remote, rugged border areas where access to medical facilities remains limited. Doctors from the Indian Army, along with specialists from the Government Medical College (GMC), provided free health check-ups and distributed essential medicines to villagers at their doorstep.

The initiative served men, women, children, and elderly residents, ensuring inclusive healthcare support. In addition to human healthcare services, veterinary experts examined livestock and provided free medicines, recognising the crucial role animals play in sustaining the livelihoods of border communities. (ANI)

