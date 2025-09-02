Left Menu

Star Air Launches New Bengaluru-Gondia Flights, Boosting Regional Connectivity

Star Air is set to launch new flights from Bengaluru to Gondia via Indore, three times a week starting September 16. The service, utilizing an Embraer ERJ-175 aircraft, enhances regional connectivity under the UDAN scheme, linking key economic hubs and promoting trade and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Star Air has announced a significant expansion of its flight services with the introduction of a triweekly route connecting Bengaluru to Gondia in Maharashtra via Indore, commencing September 16. This move positions Star Air as the second airline to serve Gondia, furthering its strategic vision for enhanced regional connectivity.

Utilizing an Embraer ERJ-175 aircraft configured in both business and economy classes, the service promises seamless travel across key locations in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. This introduction aligns with the regional air connectivity scheme known as UDAN, aimed at boosting intra-state air travel.

CEO Simran Singh Tiwana emphasized the economic and educational importance of Gondia and Indore, describing the new service as a crucial link for trade and tourism. Birsi Airport Director Girishchandra Verma noted the potential for increased frequency based on customer demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

