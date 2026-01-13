GigaDevice Semiconductor Soars on Hong Kong Debut

The Hong Kong stock market braces for an impressive debut as GigaDevice Semiconductor's shares are slated to rise dramatically. This comes after the company successfully raised HK$4.68 billion in its second city listing.

Anticipation is high as the Shanghai-listed firm's shares are expected to open at HK$235, a substantial 45% increase from their offer price of HK$162.

At the offer price, GigaDevice's market capitalization was calculated at approximately HK$112.9 billion, highlighting its significant presence in the semiconductor industry.

