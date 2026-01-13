GigaDevice Semiconductor Soars on Hong Kong Debut
GigaDevice Semiconductor's shares are expected to surge on their trading debut in Hong Kong, having raised HK$4.68 billion. Priced at HK$235, they are set to open 45% above the offer price, giving the Shanghai-listed firm a market capitalization of about HK$112.9 billion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 06:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 06:58 IST
The Hong Kong stock market braces for an impressive debut as GigaDevice Semiconductor's shares are slated to rise dramatically. This comes after the company successfully raised HK$4.68 billion in its second city listing.
Anticipation is high as the Shanghai-listed firm's shares are expected to open at HK$235, a substantial 45% increase from their offer price of HK$162.
At the offer price, GigaDevice's market capitalization was calculated at approximately HK$112.9 billion, highlighting its significant presence in the semiconductor industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
