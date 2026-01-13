Left Menu

GigaDevice Semiconductor Soars on Hong Kong Debut

GigaDevice Semiconductor's shares are expected to surge on their trading debut in Hong Kong, having raised HK$4.68 billion. Priced at HK$235, they are set to open 45% above the offer price, giving the Shanghai-listed firm a market capitalization of about HK$112.9 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 06:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 06:58 IST
GigaDevice Semiconductor Soars on Hong Kong Debut

The Hong Kong stock market braces for an impressive debut as GigaDevice Semiconductor's shares are slated to rise dramatically. This comes after the company successfully raised HK$4.68 billion in its second city listing.

Anticipation is high as the Shanghai-listed firm's shares are expected to open at HK$235, a substantial 45% increase from their offer price of HK$162.

At the offer price, GigaDevice's market capitalization was calculated at approximately HK$112.9 billion, highlighting its significant presence in the semiconductor industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oral GLP-1 vs. Injectable: A Pill Poised to Reshape the Obesity Market

Oral GLP-1 vs. Injectable: A Pill Poised to Reshape the Obesity Market

 Global
2
Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

 Global
3
Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026