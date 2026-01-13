Left Menu

Iran Protests: Rising Death Toll Sparks Concern

The death toll from Iran's nationwide protests has reached at least 646 people, as reported by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. The actual numbers may be higher with communications blocked, and the Iranian government has not provided official casualty figures.

The death toll from nationwide protests in Iran has reached at least 646, according to activists who expect the numbers to rise further.

This information comes from the Human Rights Activists News Agency, a US-based organization with a strong track record of reporting on Iranian demonstrations through a network of local activists.

The Associated Press has been unable to independently verify these figures due to communication blocks within Iran, and the government has yet to release any official casualty data.

