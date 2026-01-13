Josh Cavallo's Struggle Against Homophobia in Football

Josh Cavallo, Australia's pioneering openly gay soccer player, has alleged that homophobia curtailed his opportunities during his tenure at Adelaide United, accusations that the A-League club firmly denies. The midfielder, who openly declared his sexuality with the club's backing in 2021, parted ways with Adelaide without a single appearance in the 2024-25 season. He is currently continuing his career in England's semi-professional leagues.

In a forthright social media post, Cavallo stated, "It's taken me a while to digest how my time at Adelaide United ended. Decisions were made that blocked my opportunities, not due to my footballing talents but because of who I choose to love." Cavallo also criticized the role of politics, suggesting it was this, not injuries, that kept him off the pitch.

Adelaide United has rebuffed the claims, asserting all team selection decisions were grounded purely in footballing criteria. The club cited its commitment to fostering inclusivity in soccer. Despite Adelaide's stance, Cavallo shared that daily abuse had led him to question the decision to publicly reveal his sexuality, though his relocation to the UK offers him a new start.