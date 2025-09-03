Railway Chaos: Trains Suspended Amid Historic Rain in Jammu Region

The Northern Railway announced the suspension of 68 trains from Jammu and Katra until September 30, citing severe misalignment and breaches in the Pathankot-Jammu section due to recent heavy rains and floods.

The tumultuous weather, which began on August 26, left scores of pilgrims and other travelers stranded as transportation across rail and road channels came to a grinding halt. A devastating landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra tragically claimed 34 lives. Remarkably, the region recorded its most substantial rainfall in over a century, reaching 380 mm by Wednesday.

To alleviate the chaos, officials have resumed select rail services, including the shuttle service between Jammu and Katra and key routes connecting Kolkata and New Delhi. The Vande Bharat train is also set to resume operations on September 7. Since the onset of these efforts, a total of 5,784 stranded passengers have been safely ferried to continue their journeys.