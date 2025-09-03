Digital Revolution in Cotton Procurement: A New Era for Farmers

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh convened a meeting to evaluate the readiness for Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations for cotton procurement, commencing at the Kharif Marketing Season 2025-26 on October 1. This initiative underscores the government's dedication to the welfare of cotton farmers.

Singh affirmed that all cotton arriving under MSP guidelines would be procured efficiently, with measures in place to ensure a seamless, transparent process. The introduction of the 'Kapas-Kisaan' mobile app aims to revolutionize the procurement process, enabling Aadhaar-based farmer registration and direct payments to bank accounts via the National Automated Clearing House.

The campaign, aligned with Digital India's vision, has led to a faceless, paperless procurement system, boosting confidence among stakeholders. A record 550 procurement centers are operational nationwide, with support systems prepared for on-ground assistance and grievance redressal.

(With inputs from agencies.)