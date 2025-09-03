Left Menu

Digital Revolution in Cotton Procurement: A New Era for Farmers

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh conducts a meeting to ensure seamless Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations for cotton procurement starting October 2025. The initiative includes a new mobile app for farmer registration and digital payments, emphasizing transparency and efficiency. Nationwide 550 procurement centers and helplines are also part of the plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh convened a meeting to evaluate the readiness for Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations for cotton procurement, commencing at the Kharif Marketing Season 2025-26 on October 1. This initiative underscores the government's dedication to the welfare of cotton farmers.

Singh affirmed that all cotton arriving under MSP guidelines would be procured efficiently, with measures in place to ensure a seamless, transparent process. The introduction of the 'Kapas-Kisaan' mobile app aims to revolutionize the procurement process, enabling Aadhaar-based farmer registration and direct payments to bank accounts via the National Automated Clearing House.

The campaign, aligned with Digital India's vision, has led to a faceless, paperless procurement system, boosting confidence among stakeholders. A record 550 procurement centers are operational nationwide, with support systems prepared for on-ground assistance and grievance redressal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

