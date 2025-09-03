Tragic Road Incidents Highlight Safety Concerns
Two separate road accidents in Karnataka have resulted in fatalities and injuries, prompting investigations. In Bengaluru, a mini-truck collision with a bike caused a rider's death. Meanwhile, a tanker and car crash in Mangaluru claimed a woman's life. Authorities have initiated inquiries into both incidents.
Two tragic road accidents in Karnataka have resulted in multiple casualties and have stirred concerns about road safety. In the first incident near Sonnenahalli, Bengaluru, a motorist lost his life while the pillion rider sustained injuries when their two-wheeler, allegedly hit by a mini-truck from behind, crashed into a stationary BMTC bus.
According to BMTC, the accident occurred as the two-wheeler attempted to overtake the bus paused at a stop near Dodda Basti. The BMTC officials clarified that their bus or its driver were not at fault in the accident, which led to immediate on-site inspections by the Chief Traffic Manager and his team.
In the second incident in Mangaluru, a woman was killed in a head-on collision between a tanker lorry and a car on the Madikeri-Sullia National Highway. The impact left two others injured and they were moved to a Mangaluru hospital for further treatment. Both accidents are under police investigation.
