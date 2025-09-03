European Equities Boosted Amid Bond Market Stability

European shares closed higher on Wednesday as investors reassessed fiscal challenges following a selloff in longer-dated bonds. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.65%, buoyed by healthcare stocks including Roche Holdings and AstraZeneca. Basic resources also supported gains, rising 1.5% due to elevated copper prices amid expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut.

Despite stabilization, caution prevailed in France with Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government facing a no-confidence motion next week. The political uncertainties, driven by unpopular budget measures, compounded fiscal pressures across developed economies. Germany and Italy saw long-dated bond yields settle after spikes earlier in the week.

Market volatility is imminent as September approaches, historically a challenging month. The STOXX 600's retail sub-index rose 1.5%, helped by a positive outlook on Adidas from Jefferies and J.P.Morgan. Meanwhile, a slight dip in U.S. job openings data fueled interest rate cut bets, making Friday's nonfarm payrolls pivotal for Federal Reserve actions.

