Pakistan and China Strengthen Strategic Ties with New Economic Initiatives

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, held a significant meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Thursday, signaling a firm commitment to fortifying their enduring strategic cooperation.

The leaders hailed the positive dynamics of Pakistan-China relations and discussed the progression of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0), which is to include five new corridors aimed at enhancing economic integration.

They also inked various memorandums targeting collaborative developments in fields like agriculture, IT, and media, underlining the importance of B2B engagements and investment shocks between their nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)