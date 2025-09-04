Piyush Goyal Takes Charge as New Mines Secretary Tackling Critical Mineral Demands

IAS officer Piyush Goyal has taken charge as the new mines secretary, stepping into a crucial role at a time when India's mining sector confronts both challenges and opportunities.

The demand for critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements is rising sharply, essential for the global energy transition. These minerals power electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, and advanced manufacturing, making their stable supply vital for India's self-reliance and net-zero aspirations.

A 1994-batch officer from the Nagaland cadre, Goyal arrives in this role having previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of NATGRID under the Ministry of Home Affairs. He succeeds V L Kantha Rao, now Secretary of the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.