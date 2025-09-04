Left Menu

Mexico's Tariff Plan: A Strategic Move for Domestic Industry Boost

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum plans to consider tariffs on imports from countries without trade agreements, including China. Dubbed 'Plan Mexico', this initiative seeks to bolster domestic industry in response to U.S. tariffs on some Mexican goods. Details on affected products or sectors remain unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:45 IST
Mexico's Tariff Plan: A Strategic Move for Domestic Industry Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced potential tariffs on imports from nations lacking trade agreements with Mexico, notably China. This strategic consideration is part of 'Plan Mexico', aimed at fortifying domestic industries amidst U.S. imposed tariffs on Mexican goods.

President Sheinbaum revealed at her daily press briefing that the focus will be on countries not holding trade agreements with Mexico, the region's second-largest economy. This could signal a significant shift in trade strategies as Mexico navigates external economic pressures.

Though specifics on which products or sectors could be impacted were not disclosed, Mexico's involvement in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) adds another layer of complexity to the proposed measures. The agreement, replacing NAFTA in 2020, mandates a joint review by the three signatories after six years.

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's 'Hardcore' Penalty Shock at Ferrari's Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's 'Hardcore' Penalty Shock at Ferrari's Italian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Craig Fulton Aims for Excellence as Indian Hockey Eyes Glory

Craig Fulton Aims for Excellence as Indian Hockey Eyes Glory

 India
3
Heightened Security Plans as Ram Temple Nears Completion

Heightened Security Plans as Ram Temple Nears Completion

 India
4
GST Reform Catalyzes India's Textile Industry Expansion

GST Reform Catalyzes India's Textile Industry Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025