Andhra Pradesh Bolsters Agricultural Support with Urea and Biogas Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has committed to ensuring the availability of urea in the state, calming concerns among farmers regarding shortages. In a statement, he tasked district collectors with quickly addressing other developmental issues.

Vijayanand ordered Rythu Seva Kendras and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies to display daily urea stock balances, aiming for transparency and public reassurance.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of handing over identified lands to Reliance Industries Limited for their substantial biogas plant project, while also focusing on water conservation strategies, including irrigation tank filling and rainwater harvesting under the MGNREGS.

(With inputs from agencies.)