Left Menu

Reliance Industries Eyes Venezuelan Crude Amid US Negotiations

Reliance Industries is in talks with the U.S. to resume Venezuelan oil imports. As India faces pressure to reduce Russian oil purchases, Reliance seeks alternatives. Past licenses allowed such imports, and the company is interested if U.S. regulations permit sales to non-U.S. buyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 00:08 IST
Reliance Industries Eyes Venezuelan Crude Amid US Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's Reliance Industries is reportedly seeking approval from the United States to restart purchasing Venezuelan crude oil. The move comes as Reliance aims to secure alternative crude supplies due to international pressure on India to curtail Russian oil imports.

Reliance representatives are engaged in discussions with the U.S. State and Treasury departments to acquire the necessary authorization. This development is part of ongoing negotiations between Washington and Caracas, potentially allowing the shipment of 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil.

While Reliance has previously held licenses to import oil from U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela, these were suspended earlier. The company has expressed willingness to procure Venezuelan crude if U.S. regulations permit sales to non-U.S. buyers, aligning with the broader geopolitical context involving the Trump administration's Venezuela policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Life Sentence for Assault Convict in Heart-Wrenching Village Case

Life Sentence for Assault Convict in Heart-Wrenching Village Case

 India
2
Chill Hits Rajasthan: Sub-10 Degree Nights & Rainfall Reported

Chill Hits Rajasthan: Sub-10 Degree Nights & Rainfall Reported

 India
3
Trump's Foreign Focus: A Costly Distraction?

Trump's Foreign Focus: A Costly Distraction?

 Global
4
Parents Arrested in 19-Year-Old Daughter's Murder Case

Parents Arrested in 19-Year-Old Daughter's Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026