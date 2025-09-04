Left Menu

BRO Spearheads Swift Road Restoration in Jammu & Kashmir

Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan, Director General of Border Roads Organisation, assured Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo of complete readiness to restore essential road links urgently. Meeting highlighted BRO's mobilization of resources for restoring connectivity after recent adverse weather and emphasized the strategic importance of these roads.

The Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan, reiterated the institution's readiness to expedite the restoration of critical road connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir, following recent severe weather, during a meeting with the region's Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo.

Lt Gen Srinivasan outlined the strong mobilization efforts by the BRO to reestablish inter-division road links that are crucial for the movement of essential commodities and strategic logistics. Despite challenging conditions, significant resources and manpower are being deployed to reopen these vital routes.

During an on-ground inspection, Lt Gen Srinivasan assessed the damage and ongoing repair efforts on key roads like Ramkot–Ranjit Sagar Dam and Basholi–Bani Road. He commended Project Sampark personnel for their dedication in restoring these lifelines and encouraged continued efforts to meet urgent operational timelines.

