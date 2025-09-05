Left Menu

Baby Born at 23 Weeks Successfully Discharged - A Landmark in Indian Neonatal Care

Medicover Woman & Child Hospitals, Hitech City, Hyderabad, proudly announces a breakthrough in neonatal medicine -- the successful discharge of a baby girl born at just 23 weeks of gestation. Survival at such an extremely premature stage is exceptionally rare worldwide, making this a landmark achievement for Indian neonatal healthcare.

Baby Born at 23 Weeks Successfully Discharged - A Landmark in Indian Neonatal Care.
PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5: Medicover Woman & Child Hospitals, Hitech City, Hyderabad, proudly announces a breakthrough in neonatal medicine -- the successful discharge of a baby girl born at just 23 weeks of gestation. Survival at such an extremely premature stage is exceptionally rare worldwide, making this a landmark achievement for Indian neonatal healthcare.

The baby, born on April 18, 2025, weighing only 565 grams at birth, was admitted immediately to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Her journey included 6 days of invasive ventilation, 78 days of Bubble CPAP and HFNC support, treatment for minor infections, blood transfusions, and continuous monitoring of her heart, brain, and retinal development. A cardiac complication (patent ductus arteriosus) was successfully treated with medication, and follow-up assessments confirmed healthy progress. By the 15th day of life, the infant reached full feeds. After 115 days of intensive care, she was discharged on August 11, 2025, in stable condition, weighing 2 kilograms, and -- most importantly -- free from preterm complications.

Dr. Ravinder Reddy Parige, Chief Consultant Neonatologist, said, "The survival of a baby born at 23 weeks is a rare and remarkable achievement. It required round-the-clock monitoring, advanced neonatal interventions, and a highly coordinated multidisciplinary effort. This outcome demonstrates that with expertise, technology, and compassionate care, we can achieve what once seemed impossible."

Dr. Radhika, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, added, "From the maternal perspective, the journey was as critical as the neonatal care. Early intervention, continuous monitoring, and coordinated care between obstetrics and neonatology ensured the baby's survival and set the foundation for her healthy discharge. This is a testament to collaborative care and dedication across teams."

This milestone was made possible through the combined efforts of Neonatologists, Pediatricians, Obstetricians, Anesthesiologists, Radiologists, NICU nurses, paramedical staff, administration, and management, working seamlessly as one team. Key contributors include Dr. Navitha, Dr. Vamshee Reddy, Dr. Prasanthi, Sibil Thomas (NICU Head Nurse), Centre Head Prasad, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Venkat, whose roles were instrumental in ensuring the baby's survival and recovery. While the baby's twin tragically passed away on the ninth day due to lung complications, this successful outcome stands as a testament to Medicover's commitment to international standards of neonatal care and innovation in India.

