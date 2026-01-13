Left Menu

Atome Secures Major Syndicated Debt Facility for Expansion

Singapore-based digital finance firm Atome has renewed and increased its syndicated debt facility to $345 million to fund its expansion across Southeast Asia. The facility supports its buy-now-pay-later services and lending products in key markets like Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Updated: 13-01-2026 07:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Atome, a prominent digital finance company from Singapore, has successfully completed the renewal of a significantly enlarged syndicated debt facility, now amounting to $345 million. This move is set to bolster its strategic expansion efforts throughout Southeast Asia, as disclosed in a company statement issued on Tuesday.

The funding increase from the prior $200 million facility underscores Atome's ambition to enhance its buy-now-pay-later services, broadening its lending offerings and introducing its Pay Later Anywhere card across Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. 'We're now even better positioned to support a rapidly growing, healthy, and profitable loan book,' stated Andy Tan, Chief Commercial Officer of Atome.

HSBC, reprising its role as structuring bank, was again appointed as the lead arranger and bookrunner, with DBS also stepping in as a mandated lead arranger and bookrunner. Continuing participants include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's Singapore branch, Baiduri Bank, and Cathay United Bank, joined by new lenders Fubon Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

