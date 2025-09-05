Tesla's $1 Trillion Gamble: Can Elon Musk Deliver Unprecedented Growth?

Tesla's board is making headlines with an extraordinary $1 trillion compensation plan for its CEO, Elon Musk. This proposal highlights Musk's dominant role within the electric vehicle giant as the company pivots towards robotaxis and humanoid robots.

The ambitious plan entails boosting Tesla's valuation by nearly 800%, equating to around $7.5 trillion in the next decade. Full realization of the plan would amplify Musk's current stake and voting power, stirring debates on governance and business succession.

As Tesla faces decelerating electric vehicle demand and mounting competition, particularly from Chinese automakers, the company relies heavily on Musk during its crucial phase of AI-driven developments.

