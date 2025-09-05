Left Menu

Tesla's $1 Trillion Gamble: Can Elon Musk Deliver Unprecedented Growth?

Tesla's board has proposed a $1 trillion compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, contingent on boosting the company's valuation significantly. If successful, the plan would increase Musk's voting power, spotlighting Tesla's reliance on him amid challenges like slowing EV demand and rising competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla's board is making headlines with an extraordinary $1 trillion compensation plan for its CEO, Elon Musk. This proposal highlights Musk's dominant role within the electric vehicle giant as the company pivots towards robotaxis and humanoid robots.

The ambitious plan entails boosting Tesla's valuation by nearly 800%, equating to around $7.5 trillion in the next decade. Full realization of the plan would amplify Musk's current stake and voting power, stirring debates on governance and business succession.

As Tesla faces decelerating electric vehicle demand and mounting competition, particularly from Chinese automakers, the company relies heavily on Musk during its crucial phase of AI-driven developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

