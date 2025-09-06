Left Menu

Rajasthan Sets Its Sights on Becoming India's Dairy Hub

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma revealed plans to transform the state into India's largest dairy hub. Speaking at the Gau-Mahakumbh summit, Sharma announced the allocation of Rs 2,791 crore for cow protection and promotion. Additionally, an MoU with Punjab National Bank aims to support infrastructure growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:25 IST
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan is set to transition from an agriculture-focused economy to becoming the largest dairy hub in India, according to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. In an address at the Gau-Mahakumbh summit in Jaipur, Sharma emphasized the government's strategic initiatives to bolster the cow-based economy.

Highlighting the welfare measures, Sharma mentioned a significant grant of Rs 2,791 crore for cow protection and cattle welfare. Each registered cowshed will receive Rs 50 per cow and Rs 25 per calf daily. Additionally, 100 cowsheds have been equipped with subsidised machinery, and basic facilities have been developed in 341 such centers.

Sharma also announced a partnership with Punjab National Bank to strengthen infrastructure, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a prosperous India. Projects like greenfield expressways and renewable energy aim to elevate Rajasthan's economy to USD 350 billion by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

