Morning Commute Disrupted: Mechanical Snag Halts Kolkata Metro
A mechanical issue caused significant delays on Kolkata Metro's North-South line Monday morning. A train, stranded at Kavi Nazrul station, halted services during rush hour between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations. After an hour, normal operations resumed following repairs.
- Country:
- India
Kolkata Metro commuters faced significant delays Monday morning when a mechanical snag disrupted services on the North-South corridor. The interruption lasted over an hour, affecting the crucial morning rush.
The issue arose at approximately 8.20 am when a rake became stranded at the Kavi Nazrul station in the Garia Bazaar area. This halt affected operations between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations, according to a spokesperson from Metro Railway.
Despite truncated services running between Dakshineswar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations, the malfunctioning rake was eventually moved to a car shed for repairs, restoring normal services by 9.25 am.
(With inputs from agencies.)