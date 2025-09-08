Left Menu

Morning Commute Disrupted: Mechanical Snag Halts Kolkata Metro

A mechanical issue caused significant delays on Kolkata Metro's North-South line Monday morning. A train, stranded at Kavi Nazrul station, halted services during rush hour between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations. After an hour, normal operations resumed following repairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:36 IST
Kolkata Metro commuters faced significant delays Monday morning when a mechanical snag disrupted services on the North-South corridor. The interruption lasted over an hour, affecting the crucial morning rush.

The issue arose at approximately 8.20 am when a rake became stranded at the Kavi Nazrul station in the Garia Bazaar area. This halt affected operations between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations, according to a spokesperson from Metro Railway.

Despite truncated services running between Dakshineswar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations, the malfunctioning rake was eventually moved to a car shed for repairs, restoring normal services by 9.25 am.

