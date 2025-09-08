Morning Commute Disrupted: Mechanical Snag Halts Kolkata Metro

Kolkata Metro commuters faced significant delays Monday morning when a mechanical snag disrupted services on the North-South corridor. The interruption lasted over an hour, affecting the crucial morning rush.

The issue arose at approximately 8.20 am when a rake became stranded at the Kavi Nazrul station in the Garia Bazaar area. This halt affected operations between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations, according to a spokesperson from Metro Railway.

Despite truncated services running between Dakshineswar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations, the malfunctioning rake was eventually moved to a car shed for repairs, restoring normal services by 9.25 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)